June 27, 1954 - Mar. 18, 2023

HIGHLAND, IN - Brian F. McMahon, 68, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife Debbie, daughters Kate (Eric) Osan and Colleen (Ryan) Platt, grandchildren Avery and Addison Osan and Caleb Platt, sisters Rory (Jerry) Davidson and Jobie (Tom) Rogalski, brother in-law and sister in-law Mike and Joan Szirovecz, and numerous close cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph McMahon and Margery Williams, and brother Jim McMahon.

Brian lit up the room and loved being the life of the party. He loved his entire family deeply. He always enjoyed spending time and playing with his grandkids. He looked forward to dinners, game nights, and outings with Debbie and their friends. Brian was a proud United States Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 369 and Post 180.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN 46322 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Memorials may be given to the National MS Society.

