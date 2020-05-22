× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HIGHLAND, IN - Brian James Gambino, born on July 18, 1968, raised in Calumet City, Illinois, and resided in Highland, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on May 15, 2020 after battling cancer for 18 months. Through it all Brian remained incredibly strong and amazingly positive to lessen the burden for his loving wife Anita, and his children whom he adored - Nicholas, Sophia and Austin Gambino, who survive him.

Brian was loved by so many but no one more than his mother Loretta and his father, the late Carmen Gambino. He was a beloved brother to Valerie (Ronald) Weilmuenster, Natalie (Mark) DeJarlais, Diana (Andrew) Lihosit, and had a strong family bond with his in-laws Vikki and the late Glenn Zack, Anthony (Laura) Martisauskas and Jonathan (Jessica) Zack. Brian was cherished by his nephews Nicholas (Heather) DeJarlais, Michael DeJarlais(Godson), Joshua DeJarlais, Zachary Lihosit, and his great-nephew Aiden DeJarlais.

Brian will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many numerous friends that meant so much to him. He greatly cherished these friendships and considered himself to have lots of brothers and sisters from another mother.