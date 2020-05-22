HIGHLAND, IN - Brian James Gambino, born on July 18, 1968, raised in Calumet City, Illinois, and resided in Highland, Indiana, passed away at home surrounded by family and friends on May 15, 2020 after battling cancer for 18 months. Through it all Brian remained incredibly strong and amazingly positive to lessen the burden for his loving wife Anita, and his children whom he adored - Nicholas, Sophia and Austin Gambino, who survive him.
Brian was loved by so many but no one more than his mother Loretta and his father, the late Carmen Gambino. He was a beloved brother to Valerie (Ronald) Weilmuenster, Natalie (Mark) DeJarlais, Diana (Andrew) Lihosit, and had a strong family bond with his in-laws Vikki and the late Glenn Zack, Anthony (Laura) Martisauskas and Jonathan (Jessica) Zack. Brian was cherished by his nephews Nicholas (Heather) DeJarlais, Michael DeJarlais(Godson), Joshua DeJarlais, Zachary Lihosit, and his great-nephew Aiden DeJarlais.
Brian will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and many numerous friends that meant so much to him. He greatly cherished these friendships and considered himself to have lots of brothers and sisters from another mother.
Brian was passionate about his family first. He loved football (Go Bears and ND) and tailgating. He was known by many Bears fans as the mayor of the South McCormick place parking lot. Golf, bowling, time on the lake, singing a song, making others laugh, drinking a beer, eating a hotdog, showing off the best of his dance moves and working with fantastic co-workers played a close 2nd,3rd,4th...and so on.
Brian was honored to have been touched by so many people that supported him throughout his lifetime. We were blessed by family, friends and the innumerable individuals that sent us prayers and support during our difficult battle; we believe that all of that love allowed him to cherish his remaining days living life to its fullest.
Brian will be waked at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John on Monday, May 25th, from 1:00p.m.-6:00p.m., with a Funeral Mass held on Tuesday, May 26th at 11:00 a.m. to be held at St. John Evangelist Church 10701 Olcott Ave. St. John. Visitation will be held at church from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Due to Covid-19, we ask you to please see Elmwood Chapel's website (elmwoodchapel.com) for visitation and funeral details and restrictions, including the link for the live-stream of his Funeral Mass. For more information 219-365-3474 or
