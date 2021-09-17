Brian Jay Brough

July 7, 1950 — July 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Brian Jay Brough, 70, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on July 3, 2021, at Northwest Health Hospital in Porter County, IN.

Brian was born on July 7, 1950 in Mineola, Long Island, NY to the late John Ronald and Claire Whitenack Brough. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jeanette Phipps Wallen-Brough; is predeceased by his son, Jason Brough; is survived by his daughter, Lin Brough; their mother, Ann Watts; Step-daughter Michelle McKim; step-son, Bill Weiland. He leaves to mourn Pamala and Alan Jancovech, Tracy and Vonnie Brough, and Kelly Brough, his nieces, nephews, and cousins, and the many friends who were close to him throughout his life.

Brian grew up in Miller Beach in Gary, IN and graduated from William A. Wirt School in 1968, he received his Bachelor's degree from Purdue University and MBA from Indiana University.

Brian worked for Blaw-Knox, Morgan Stanley, George S. May International Co., Strategic Business Partners, IPA, and Wal-Mart.