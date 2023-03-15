He was born on Sept. 19, 1966, in Cook County, Illinois, to Lawrence O. "Larry" and Gloria Ann Galsky Federman. He was raised in Valparaiso and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1984. He attended Purdue University to study engineering and later studied criminal justice. He was inducted into the US Marine Corps on Feb. 3, 1986, in Chicago, and rose to the rate of Sergeant E-5 serving in the Military Police during Operation Desert Shield-Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 2, 1992, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, receiving the Meritorious Mast, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with one star, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Meritorious Unit Commendation, the Navy Unit Commendation, the Southwest Asia Service Medal with two stars, and two letters of appreciation. He returned home and worked 10 years with the Laporte County Juvenile Center as a detention officer. In 2006 he began a career with the Indiana Department of Correction and rose to the rate of sergeant in 2012 and transferred to the Madison Correctional Facility where he worked until his death. He enjoyed shooting, being with his grandchildren, watching sports and was patriotic. He liked Jimmy Buffett and listening to country music.