CROWN POINT, IN - Brian Joseph Zalewski, of Miami Beach, FL, formerly of Crown Point, born July 4, 1974 passed away on July 15, 2020 into the loving arms of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

Brian is survived by his four children: Maja, Mladen, Milija, Mirjana; parents: Joseph and Pamela (Padzur) Zalewski; sisters: Kimberly (Jerry) Murdock, Cheryl (Omar) Montalvo; nieces Brianna, Isabella, Grace, Katie; nephews: Ashton, Johan, Carlos; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at All Saints Church located at 570 Sibley St, Hammond, IN. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, all who are attending are required to wear facial masks and please practice safe social distancing.

Brian was a graduate from Highland High School and Valparaiso University. As a child, Brian would mow lawns and shovel walkways for the elderly. Brian also worked for several florists.

Brian was a talented and gifted Stock Market Trader, working for several firms. Brian was a child at heart, with a great sense of humor, his laugh was one of a kind, and he was a joy to be near.