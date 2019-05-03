Brian L. Koss
IN LOVING MEMORY OF BRIAN L. KOSS 5/3/1974-6/8/2004 A gentle reminder that we're never far apart. Your spirit will live on forever within our hearts. Love, Mom, Dad and Jeff
Brian L. Koss
