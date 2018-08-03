HAMMOND, IN - Brian M. Thomas, age 30, of Hammond passed away Sunday, July 29, 2018 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago.
Survivors: father, Harry Thomas; three brothers, Eric, Mecca and Isaiah Thomas; one sister, Cirena Thomas; three nieces, Destiny, LaErika and Lamiyah; maternal grandparents, Mary Ann Austin, Bruce (Daisy) Austin; maternal great grandmother, Rev. Nancy Thompson; four aunts, Patrice Williams, Ebony Austin, Kimberly Jackson and Aisha Thomas; one uncle, Shenndoe Williams; five great uncles, John (Karen) Davis, Fred and Bradford Thompson, Harry Walker, Walter Davis; four great aunts, Sharon Davis, Cathy (Walter) Beard, Betty Boyd and Linda Hardaway; two great great uncles, Lee and Kenny Lloyd; one great great aunt, Maxine Lloyd and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by mother, Angela C. Thomas; brother, Prosper Thomas; paternal grandmother, Bennye Thomas.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott Avenue, East Chicago, Bishop Tavis Grant officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Greater First Baptist Church from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
Brian was a 2008 graduate of East Chicago Central High and a Table Dealer at Horseshoe Casino.
