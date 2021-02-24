 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brian Novak

Brian Novak

{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Novak

Brian Novak

In Loving Memory Of My Son, Brian Novak - "BO" - On His 15th Anniversary.

Someone I love has gone away and life is not the same. The greatest gift that you can give is just to speak his name. I need to hear the stories and tales of the past. I understand all of these must last. We can not make more memories since he's no longer here. So, whenever you speak of him it's music to my ear. Missing you always, Love, Ma

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts