Brian Novak
In Loving Memory Of My Son, Brian Novak - "BO" - On His 15th Anniversary.
Someone I love has gone away and life is not the same. The greatest gift that you can give is just to speak his name. I need to hear the stories and tales of the past. I understand all of these must last. We can not make more memories since he's no longer here. So, whenever you speak of him it's music to my ear. Missing you always, Love, Ma
