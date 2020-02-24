Brian Novak

Brian Novak

Brian Novak

Brian Novak

In Loving Memory Of My Son, Brian Novak -

Remember death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but love leaves memories no one can steal.

Missing you always.

Love, Ma

