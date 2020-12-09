Brian Oberg
HIGHLAND, IN — Brian Oberg, 67, peacefully passed away in his home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family as well as the loves of his life — his cats Tiger, Bernie and Hewie.
He is survived by his daughter, Carly Oberg; son, Aaron Oberg; ex-wife, Susan Oberg; mother, Virginia Oberg; sister, Jill Gunn (Bill); brother, Clifford Oberg; and niece, Jennifer Cranny (Tommy). He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Oberg.
In his early adult life, his interests included baseball, motorcycles, and cars. If there was a baseball or softball team within a 20 mile radius, you can bet on it that he was patrolling the outfield every week for them.
As he grew older, he began to excel at golf, and adopted hobbies such as fishing and cooking. He always reminded us how he had a hole-in-one in 2001! He truly enjoyed and valued time with his best friends at Bass Lake each summer, and rumor has it, Guy Fieri labeled his shrimp egg rolls the best ever!
He enjoyed the simple things in life, diving into a good TV show, rooting for Tom Brady to make his Sundays, listening to the timeless music of the '80s and '90s, the beauty of nature, and re-watching the movies he'd loved his entire life. While home, Tiger, Bernie and Hewie served as his biggest fans.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of KUIPER FUNERAL HOME – family has selected private services for Brian.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to the World Wildlife Fund or to the ASPCA.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Oberg family.
