Brian Oberg

HIGHLAND, IN — Brian Oberg, 67, peacefully passed away in his home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family as well as the loves of his life — his cats Tiger, Bernie and Hewie.

He is survived by his daughter, Carly Oberg; son, Aaron Oberg; ex-wife, Susan Oberg; mother, Virginia Oberg; sister, Jill Gunn (Bill); brother, Clifford Oberg; and niece, Jennifer Cranny (Tommy). He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Oberg.

In his early adult life, his interests included baseball, motorcycles, and cars. If there was a baseball or softball team within a 20 mile radius, you can bet on it that he was patrolling the outfield every week for them.

As he grew older, he began to excel at golf, and adopted hobbies such as fishing and cooking. He always reminded us how he had a hole-in-one in 2001! He truly enjoyed and valued time with his best friends at Bass Lake each summer, and rumor has it, Guy Fieri labeled his shrimp egg rolls the best ever!