MILLER, IN - Brian P. Doyle, age 63, of Miller, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2021.

Brian was a retired Union Representative for Laborer's Local #81. He was a long time attendee of the Friendly Sons of Erin. Brian was passionate about betting on horses. He graduated in 1975 from Wirt High School. Brian was an avid Bears fan with a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) Doyle and Dorothy Doyle. Brian is survived by his wife, Cathy Bryan; son, Jack Doyle; two brothers: Kevin (Carrol) Doyle, Rob (Libby) Doyle; sister, Jackie (Brian) Rogers; many loving nieces and nephews; cousin-Jamie Doyle; dear friends: Joe Lajcin and Tony Laterzo.

Visitation for Brian will be Wednesday, January 20, 2021, from 2:00 p.m., until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. www.burnsfuneral.com.