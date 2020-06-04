Brian Patrick Schacki

Brian Patrick Schacki

{{featured_button_text}}
Brian Patrick Schacki

Brian Patrick Schacki

VALPARAISO, IN — Brian Patrick Schacki, 50, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully June 1, 2020. He was a commercial developer, loved his children, family and friends and had a great love for life.

Brian is survived by his children, Jacob, Alexis and Brandon Schacki; parents, Patrick and Carolyn Fairley Schacki; siblings, Brad Schacki, Nicholas Schacki and Kate Schacki Holliman; aunts, Jane Schacki Worrell and Connie Fairley Stewart; grandmother, Colleen Fairley; nephew, Jameson Holliman; girlfriend, Lori Vandramini; and ex-wife Cynthia Schacki.

A time of sharing will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. www.burnsfuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts