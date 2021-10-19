In Loving Memory of Brian Paul Kasperek on his 59th Birthday. We do not need a special day to bring you to mind. The day we do not think of you is very hard to find. They say time heals all sorrow and helps us to forget. But time so far has only proved, how much we miss you yet. God gave us strength to bear it and courage to take the blow, but what it meant to lose you, no one will ever know. Your Loving Family.