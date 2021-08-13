Brian Paul Krasoczka

Sep. 3, 1957 — Aug. 9, 2021

HOBART, IN — Brian Paul Krasoczka, age 63, of Hobart, formerly of New Palestine, IN., passed away August 9, 2021. He was born September 3, 1957 and was a 1975 graduate of Hobart High School. Brian worked at UAW Ford Local 551. He was an outdoorsman, dancer, smart, witty and a people person. Brian was spiritual, good hearted and giving. He will be greatly missed.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents: Angeline and Charles Mroczek; and Clara and Henry Skiba; sister-in-law Martha Krasoczka; Sebastian. He is survived by his parents: Eugene P and Libby A. (nee Skiba) Krasoczka; brothers: Anthony (Irene Vereb) Krasoczka, David Krasoczka; sister Pamela Krasoczka-Moore; nieces, nephews and great nephews.

Visitation for Brian will be Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.