Nov. 25, 1963 - Dec. 10, 2020

TEN MILE, TN - Brian Scott Miller, 57, born November 25, 1963 in Hammond, IN passed away at his home in Ten Mile, TN on December 10, 2020.

He was the son of Robert and Dolores (Bordowitz) Miller, grandson of Herman and Ruby (Thread) Miller of Albion, IL and Highland, IN, also of Esther (Clements) and John Hittle of Calumet City, IL.

He grew up in Dyer, IN, graduated from Lake Central High School in 1982. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He was injured on duty July 12, 1986 and received an honorable medical discharge.

He then lived in AZ before moving to TN in 1990. In 1994, he bought wooded acreage in Ten Mile and built a home. He loved his Tennessee home in the woods.

He was an animal and nature lover who had many beloved dogs and cats. He loved reading and music, especially the Grateful Dead, a band he had seen live many times. He was generous to family, friends, neighbors, charity.