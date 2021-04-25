Brian Swedler

Brian is survived by his loving parents Gene and Debbie (Eubanks) Swedler; grandmother Joyce (nee Dixon) Eubanks; loving brother of Tracie (Swedler) McCormick and Scott Swedler; brother in law Brian McCormick; sister in law Carolyn (Belli) Swedler; nieces: Madeline McCormick, Mollie McCormick, and Kaylee Swedler; nephew Ryan Swedler; loving extended family, and his dear LARC and NSRS family members.

Brian had a big smile, and he expressed love for everyone he encountered. His enthusiasm was infectious, and he lived a life of pure joy. He cherished holidays, birthdays, and celebrations of any kind. Brian graduated from ECHO school in 2006 and then began working at LARC in Lansing. Brian loved his family, friends, co-workers, Harry Carey, fireworks, Disney World, Chicago sports teams, and parades. Most of all, Brian loved, lived out loud, and gave happiness to all unconditionally. Brian was loved by many and he will be truly missed.