Brian T. Fitzpatrick

There was a private funeral mass on Saturday, January 2nd at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN. He was interred at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens next to his parents. Brian's family looks forward to a time when it's safe to gather in community with all whom he held dear to celebrate his life. The livestream of the Mass is now available for viewing on the St. Maria Goretti Dyer, Indiana YouTube channel.

Memorials in Brian's name to the Share Foundation in LaPorte, IN would be welcomed by the family.

It is easy to remember Brian smiling – whether out with his friends, attending a sports event, fishing, winning Yahtzee or playing with his nieces and nephews. His amazing recall of names, faces and dates made him the family historian. It seemed he was always recalling a funny incident or hatching a new one.

Brian loved a well-executed but gentle prank, be it a flip of a baseball cap, a strategically placed rubber snake or teasing his nieces and nephews - never letting on that he cheered for them every step of the way. Of course, Brian will always be with us. In fact, if you get a tap on the shoulder and you turn around to find no one there......that would be Brian - smiling.

