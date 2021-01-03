Brian T. Fitzpatrick

Cherished brother, uncle, coworker and friend Brian Fitzpatrick passed away on Monday evening in his own home, at peace and surrounded by his family. He joins his father James and his mother Mary in eternal rest.
Born June 4th, 1967, Brian was the youngest of the nine Fitzpatricks. A lifelong Highland, IN resident, he attended Our Lady of Grace School and Parish, and graduated from Highland High School.
Brian developed his loyalties and held onto them tightly - to the White Sox, Blackhawks and Notre Dame sports teams, but more importantly to his friends, coworkers and family. The Fitzpatrick family has been amazed and comforted by the huge outpouring of love and support from his friends and his Lansing Walmart coworkers over his 20-year career. We know that Brian earned their high regard by being a true friend and a dependable worker.
Brian is survived by his eight siblings and their families: Kevin (Carol) Fitzpatrick, Ann (Jim) Kasper, Eileen (Johnny) Curosh, Maureen (Bill) Sammon, Margaret (Sam) Pruzin, James Jr. (Patricia) Fitzpatrick, Karen (Jim) Swinehart, and Michael (Angie) Fitzpatrick. Brian's sisters and brothers and their families lovingly provided him with a compassionate and comfortable final year as his health declined. Their daily visits consisted of memories recalled and funny stories retold. Professional health care was also provided by Hospice of the Calumet Area, for whom the family is eternally grateful.
There was a private funeral mass on Saturday, January 2nd at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN. He was interred at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens next to his parents. Brian's family looks forward to a time when it's safe to gather in community with all whom he held dear to celebrate his life. The livestream of the Mass is now available for viewing on the St. Maria Goretti Dyer, Indiana YouTube channel.
Memorials in Brian's name to the Share Foundation in LaPorte, IN would be welcomed by the family.
It is easy to remember Brian smiling – whether out with his friends, attending a sports event, fishing, winning Yahtzee or playing with his nieces and nephews. His amazing recall of names, faces and dates made him the family historian. It seemed he was always recalling a funny incident or hatching a new one.
Brian loved a well-executed but gentle prank, be it a flip of a baseball cap, a strategically placed rubber snake or teasing his nieces and nephews - never letting on that he cheered for them every step of the way. Of course, Brian will always be with us. In fact, if you get a tap on the shoulder and you turn around to find no one there......that would be Brian - smiling.
SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. For more details, please visit Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com