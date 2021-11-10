Brian Titak

HOBART, IN — Brian Titak, age 61, of Hobart, passed away on October 21, 2021 after battling cancer and a stroke. Brian is at peace with his maker.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emil Titak.

Brian is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia Titak; children: Jeff Titak and Kim (James) Telfer; mother, Theresa Titak; sisters: Suzanne (Dennis) Turner, Elizabeth (Fred) Hall, Paula (Paul) Mewes, Jackie Brkovich; brother, Ronald (Genise) Titak; several nieces, nephews; extended family; and dear friends.

Brian was an accountant and worked for White Lodging Services, Buffington Harbor, Majestic Star Casino, NiSource, H&R Block and Robert Half.

Brian was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hobart. He loved traveling, going to the casinos and spending time with his family and grand dog.

Friends are invited to a memorial visitation that will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 from 1:00 PM–3:00 PM. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 370 N. County Line Rd., Hobart IN 46342. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM Rev. Frederic Lams officiating. Contributions may be made to either Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church or Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information please call 219-940-3791 or visit www.calumetparkcemetery.com.