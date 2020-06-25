× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brian Vincent Moore

OTTAWA, IL — Brian Vincent Moore, 27, of Ottawa, died unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. Funeral services will be 6:00 PM Friday in the Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle with Father David Kipfer, pastor of St. Columba in Ottawa, officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until time of services Friday. Burial will be private.

Brian was born in Munster, IN, on August 5, 1992, to his biological father Brian Lawrence and mother Victoria Moore.

Brian was a 2010 graduate of Ottawa Marquette High School and received his Associate Degree in Music Arts from IVCC. He worked at Kroger North in Ottawa for eight years. Brian enjoyed hiking, longboarding, biking, grilling out, the outdoors and was always taking up a new sport. He also loved planting flowers and gardening and spending time with his dog, Odin. Brian enjoyed playing his guitar and various instruments. He was a talented singer, song writer and a self-taught musician.