Brian Vincent Moore
OTTAWA, IL — Brian Vincent Moore, 27, of Ottawa, died unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. Funeral services will be 6:00 PM Friday in the Hurst Funeral Home in LaSalle with Father David Kipfer, pastor of St. Columba in Ottawa, officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until time of services Friday. Burial will be private.
Brian was born in Munster, IN, on August 5, 1992, to his biological father Brian Lawrence and mother Victoria Moore.
Brian was a 2010 graduate of Ottawa Marquette High School and received his Associate Degree in Music Arts from IVCC. He worked at Kroger North in Ottawa for eight years. Brian enjoyed hiking, longboarding, biking, grilling out, the outdoors and was always taking up a new sport. He also loved planting flowers and gardening and spending time with his dog, Odin. Brian enjoyed playing his guitar and various instruments. He was a talented singer, song writer and a self-taught musician.
Brian is survived by his mother, Vicky Nikischer; two sisters, Vanessa and Jamie Nikischer; and a brother, Robert Nikischer; two nieces, Eva and Evelyn; maternal grandparents, Roy and Vye Collins; maternal aunts, Jackie Collins, of Merrillville, IN, Amanda Collins, of Hammond, IN, and Brenda (Jeff) Wilk, of Bloomington, IN; a maternal uncle, Ronald Troupe, of Merrillville, IN; a paternal aunt, Dawn Lawrence Angulo, of Crown Point, IN; a paternal uncle, Robert Lawrence, of Indianapolis, IN; great-aunts and great-uncles, and many cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his biological father, Brian, in May of 1992; his father Ralph, who raised him, in February of 2020; paternal uncle, Larry Lawrence Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Larry and Margaret Lawrence; maternal grandfather, Eddie Davis; and maternal great-grandmother, Eva Moore.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com
