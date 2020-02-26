CALUMET CITY, IL - Brian Wartman, age 56, of Calumet City, IL passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He is survived by his devoted siblings: Glenn (Beverly) Wartman, Donna Wartman, Brad (Janelle) Wartman and Robert A. (Christine) Wartman; and numerous cherished nieces and nephews. Brian was preceded in death by his parents Robert E. and Carol (nee Hammond) Wartman.

Funeral Services will be Friday, February 28, 2020 directly at Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church: 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by a private cremation. Family and friends are also invited to gather for a visitation on Thursday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409.