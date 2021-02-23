Aug. 21, 1937 - Feb. 21, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN - Bridgett "Bridie" M. Slease, age 83, of Lake Station, passed away on February 21, 2021. She was born in Dublin, Ireland on August 21, 1937, to Thomas and Mary Pluck (nee Brophy). She came to America, on Holiday, at 21 years of age, with her best friend Kay, where she met Earl Slease, Sr., in Hollywood California, at the Chinese Theater. They married on November 5, 1960 and were together 56 years until Earl passed away in 2016.

Bridie raised five siblings in Ireland as an adolescent, because her mother had fallen ill. Bridie was a devoted Catholic and took pleasure in caring for her loved ones. She fascinated those lucky enough to have met her by speaking Gaelic and singing limericks, Elvis Presley, or the Beatles in her Irish brogue. She rejoined her husband once again on February 21, 2021, peacefully in her sleep. Her kindness touched the hearts of many and she will always be remembered.

Bridie is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Fields. She is survived by her siblings: Claire, Ann, Bernadette and Thomas; son, Harry Earl Jr.; daughter, Tina (Rick) Sandilla; grandchildren: Taylor, Ricky and Timothy; great grandchildren: Rayna, Faith, Timmy and Orion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, IN 46405. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com