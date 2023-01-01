EAST CHICAGO, IN - Brigida Ochoa, nee Samano, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at her home in East Chicago, IN. She is survived by her twin sister, Lola Samano; sisters: Olivia (Luis) Estrada and Petra Vaca; sister-in-law, Gloria Samano; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her husband of 34 years Joe (Nuno) Ochoa Jr.; beloved mother, Elodia Alcala; brothers: Arthur Ruiz, Alfonso (late Dolores) Ruiz, Francisco Samano, Manuel Samano, and Lorenzo (late Anna) Davila; sisters: Helen (late Joseph) Gonzales, Juanita (late Lupe) Ortega; nephews: Michael Gonzales, John Leone and Jose Martin Vaca; nieces: Stella Ortega and Andrea Samano.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 10:00AM (with 9:30AM final visitation) directly at St. Patrick's Church, 3802 Grand Blvd., East Chicago, IN, with Fr. Diego Florez officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W 73rd Ave, Merrillville, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 4:00-8:00PM at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, with a prayer service at 7:00PM.

Brigida was a life-long resident of East Chicago and a retiree of the City of East Chicago Clerk's Office. She was a woman of impeccable style, who barreled through life's tasks head-on with determination and resolve. She was "to the point," yet soft and caring. A mother to many, she made her nieces and nephews feel exceptional and cherished. She loved her family, her friends, her work and her home. She will be truly missed by all who knew her love.