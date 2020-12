KANKAKEE, IL - Brina McGuire, 63, of Kankakee, IL passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Mary Hospital in Kankakee, IL. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Mark Frazier, officiating.