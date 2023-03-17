June 3, 1953 - March 14, 2023

VALPARAISO, IN - Britt Lough Shipley, 69, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. He was born June 3, 1953 to Albert and Dorothy (Lough) Shipley, graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1971 and attended Purdue University North Central. Britt made his career as Parts and Sales Manager with Sullair Corp. in Michigan City for over 30 years and concluded his working years with Sullivan Palatek in 2018. He was married to the love of his life for 50 years and loved his children and grandchildren immensely. He was a devoted follower of Christ and member of the Valparaiso Nazarene Church.

Britt's charismatic personality suited him perfectly for the world travel his job required, having spent time in 26 countries and all 50 U.S. states, acquiring friends everywhere he went. Foreign mission trips with church and family members were also cherished opportunities along with the freewheeling outings on his Harley-Davidson. And you were probably waiting for us to mention the Cubs. If you knew Britt, we need to say no more, except how fulfilling it was for him to escort a grandson to the 2016 World Series. Knowing that all of his grandchildren would be baseball fans and watching them succeed on their way to adulthood brought great satisfaction.

On August 26, 1972 he married Linda Jasiak who survives along with their daughters; Melissa Corona, Jennifer Richey, Stephanie (Peter) Anderson, Ashley Shipley and Allyson Shipley all of Valparaiso; his mother, Dorothy Shipley of Hobart; sister, Wendy Swisher of Salem, IN, and Lynn Shipley of Massachusetts; and eight grandchildren: Mercedes, Zach, Logan, Jacob, Grant, Beckett, Nevaeh and Leighton. He was preceded in death by his father.

A visitation will be held Monday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Valparaiso Nazarene Church, 2702 Glendale Blvd. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Mission Program of Valparaiso Nazarene Church.