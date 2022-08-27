Aug. 22, 1961 - Aug. 21, 2022

NEW BUFFALO, MI - Brooks Otis Culpepper III, 60, of New Buffalo, Michigan died peacefully Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the comfort of his family's presence.

His life began August 22, 1961 in Gary, IN born to Brooks Otis Jr. and Carol Culpepper. He married the love of his life Kasi K. Kitchen November 20, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brooks was all about the love. He lived his life to be an amazing father, "Papa", brother, husband, and friend. He honorably served in the United States Navy from 1981 to 1985. He retired with over twenty years in the Laborers Union Local 81. He enjoyed the rest of his retirement working for Goldberry Woods Bed and Breakfast in Union Pier.

Brooks will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Kasi Culpepper of New Buffalo; two sons; Brooks Otis Culpepper IV of Valparaiso, IN, Benjamin (Erica) Culpepper of Hebron, IN: one stepson, James Wilkie of New Buffalo; seven grandchildren; Brooks V, Kaelynn, Kaedence, Amelia, Myles, Jett, Willow, Reed; two sisters; Cindy (David) Nelson of St. Joseph, Kelly Culpepper of Chesterton, Indiana; two sisters-in-law; Kelly Weldon of Hobart, Michele (Tim) Kitchen of Tennessee: one niece, Sarah (Josh) Pace of Chesterton, IN; and two nephews; Robert (Morgan) Garber of Stevensville, Dane (Ashley) Nelson of Watervliet; and a host of Kitchen and Weldon nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Brooks will be laid to rest in Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

