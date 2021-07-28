Bruce A. Macchia

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Bruce A. Macchia, age 61 of Merrillville, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Angelica (nee Manalo) of 12 years; son A.J. Macchia; mother Yvonne Macchia; sister-in-law Mariella Scaccia. Preceded in death by father Anthony Macchia and brother Terry Macchia.

Bruce was a member of Christian Assembly Church in Merrillville/Hobart. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1979. He was a lab technician at CSL Plasma Center in Hobart and was an avid sports fan.

Family and friends may gather at Christian Assembly Church (7498 Grand Blvd., Hobart) on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. from the Christian Assembly Chapel with Rev. Michael Macchia officiating. He will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery.

