PORTAGE, IN - Bruce "Bubba" Borg died Tuesday, August 16, at home amongst family. He was a proud US Air Force veteran, who spent his time as a B52 maintenance crew chief. He was a devoted husband and loving father, an avid baker, hobby woodworker, and a big fan of a good laugh over a cold beer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Genoa; and twin brother Darrell. He is survived by Pam, his wife of 41 years; Daughters Valerie (Mindi), Stephanie (Sam), Stacey (Larry) and six grandchildren. Brothers, Curtis and Kevin (Kathryn) and three nephews.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 7:00 pm at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Allen Wright officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until the time of service at 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.