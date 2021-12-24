IN LOVING MEMORY BRUCE "BUD" PERISHO Merry Christmas in Heaven

Holidays aren't the same without you, but we make it through for you.

The tree is decorated and memories of you surround us. We think of you everyday and know that you are with us.

Please keep sending us little signs that you are near and keep watch over us. We love you tons and miss you terribly! We love you more & most! All our love, Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana & Bunky