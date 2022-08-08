 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bruce "Bud" Perisho

In Memory of your 4th Anniversary in Heaven. We know we keep saying it seems like yesterday that you left us, but it does. Those last few weeks replay in our minds down to the last minute. Your memory lives on continuously through pictures, stories people share, posts in social media and keepsakes that we treasure. Please keep sending us little signs that you are with us and watching over us, they mean the world to us! We miss you tons and love you more and most! Until we meet again, we will watch for you in our dreams and the signs you send us. Love always, Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana and your fur buddy Bunky

