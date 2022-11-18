 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruce "Bud" Perisho

  • 0
Bruce "Bud" Perisho

Happy 55th Wedding Anniversary in Heaven. This is our Fifth Anniversary without you. Five years since I've heard your voice, seen your charming smile and felt your loving touch. Nights are lonely without you. I remember all the amazing years we shared together. You brought so much love and happiness to our lives. I am constantly missing and loving you. Thank you for our time together from 1962 - 2018, 56 amazing years together. Love you then ... Love you now ... Always missing and loving you. Your loving wife Cookie, our children, Missy & Robert and our granddaughter, Dana.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts