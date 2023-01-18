 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bruce "Bud" Perisho

Bruce "Bud" Perisho

Bruce "Bud" Perisho Happy Birthday in Heaven! Today, You would have turned 76 years young! Yes we say young, due to we know you had the heart of a 25 year old! You could run circles around all of us. The wonderful memories and pictures we have celebrating your birthday. Dana and you blowing out candles together, Mom making you a german chocolate cake and then you opening presents. The best present would be you being here, but we know you are with us in spirit. We love you & miss you! Always & forever Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana & Bunky

