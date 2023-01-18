Bruce "Bud" Perisho Happy Birthday in Heaven! Today, You would have turned 76 years young! Yes we say young, due to we know you had the heart of a 25 year old! You could run circles around all of us. The wonderful memories and pictures we have celebrating your birthday. Dana and you blowing out candles together, Mom making you a german chocolate cake and then you opening presents. The best present would be you being here, but we know you are with us in spirit. We love you & miss you! Always & forever Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana & Bunky