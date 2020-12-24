 Skip to main content
Bruce "Bud" Perisho

IN LOVING MEMORY OF BRUCE "BUD" PERISHO ON CHRISTMAS

Merry 3rd Christmas in Heaven. The table is set... The presents are wrapped... The dinner is almost done... And your cookies are on the counter. All we are waiting on is you. We know you are with us in spirit, but the best gift would be to hear your voice and to have just one more hug from you. Keep watch over us. Keep us safe. Until we are all together again. We love you more & most, Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana and your buddy Bunky

