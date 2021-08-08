 Skip to main content
Bruce "Bud" Perisho

In Memory on your 3rd

Anniversary in Heaven There is not a day that goes by that you aren't thought of or mentioned in conversation. You are still part of our daily routines. When we are in doubt, we ask ourselves, what would you do? Please keep watch over us and guide us when we seem lost or confused. Please keep sending us signs that you are with us, telling us "I've got this." Until we see you again ... We love & miss you more & most, Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana and Bunky.

