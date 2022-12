IN LOVING MEMORY BRUCE "BUD" PERISHO It's Christmas time again...Mom has the tree decorated & the lights are hung outside. The house smells like Christmas. We all have the same wish, the one we ask Santa for every year. We wish you could be home with us for Christmas. We know in our hearts you are here, but what we would give to see you, be able to hug you & to hear you laugh. Merry Christmas in Heaven. We love you more & most, Cookie, Missy, Robert & Dana.