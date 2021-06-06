CULVER, IN - Bruce Douglas Smith, 53, of Culver, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was born December 15, 1967 to Jack and Donna Smith. He loved to fish, hunt, and be outdoors. He was a member of the VFW in Culver. He attended Olive Branch Church. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle. He is survived by his parents; sister, Tracy (Mike) Zorick; niece, Sierra Blaney; nephews, Connor and Nicholas Blaney. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.