GRIFFITH, IN — Bruce E. Brumley, 66, of Griffith, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He was born February 28, 1955, in Hammond to William E. and Mary Jane (Raksanyi) Brumley. Survivors include his children, Nicole Cook, of Wheatfield, and Brandon Brumley, of LaPorte; grandchildren: Tristan, Kylie, Hunter, Gianna and Isabella, and brothers, Brian Brumley (Darlene), of Hebron, and Brant Brumley (Patti), of Loogootee, IN.