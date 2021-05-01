Bruce E. Brumley
Feb. 28, 1955 — April 14, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN — Bruce E. Brumley, 66, of Griffith, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He was born February 28, 1955, in Hammond to William E. and Mary Jane (Raksanyi) Brumley. Survivors include his children, Nicole Cook, of Wheatfield, and Brandon Brumley, of LaPorte; grandchildren: Tristan, Kylie, Hunter, Gianna and Isabella, and brothers, Brian Brumley (Darlene), of Hebron, and Brant Brumley (Patti), of Loogootee, IN.
Bruce worked for Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad for over 20 years. He helped people with small engine repair. He loved fishing on Lake Michigan for perch. He was preceded in death by his parents.