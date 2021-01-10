GARY, IN - Bruce E. Miles age 75 of Gary Indiana passed away at home on January 2, 2021.

Bruce treasured every minute with his granddaughters Maddy, Abigail and Lu. He was a proud new great grandpa to Ariyon. Bruce was a loving husband for many years to Deborah and his love and devotion to his daughter Serena was endless. Bruce had immense admiration and respect for his son in law Logan. Bruce always looked forward to his trips to Kentucky so he could spend time with his brother Darrell and his wife Judy and Bruce's daughter Andrea and his friends there. Preceding him in death were his parents Crandall and Lucilla Miles.

Bruce served in the United States Armed Forces and had retired from LTV Steel and was currently employed in the maintenance department at Andrean High School.

For all who knew and loved Bruce, he had a one of a kind personality, set in his routine and way of life. If something was broken or you needed help, Bruce with a smile, laugh and sometimes a grumble would always be there to take care of everything. Bruce will truly be missed.

All services are private and being handled by FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in Highland Indiana.www.fagenmiller.com.