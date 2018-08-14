DeMOTTE, IN - Bruce E. Perisho 71 of DeMotte, passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018 peacefully at home with his family and furry companion at his side. Bruce was born January 18, 1947 in Whiting, IN to Gerald and Rose Perisho. He was a 1964 graduate of Whiting High School. He served four years in the United States Air Force from 1964 - 1968 serving one tour in Tan Sun Nhut Vietnam from 1966-1967. On November 18, 1967 Bruce married his high school sweetheart Jo Ann 'Cookie' Skertich, whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage with in 2017. Bruce served 20 years on the Hammond Police Dept from 1968-1988 retiring as Detective Sargent. Bruce then worked 15 years for Trump/Majestic Star casino from 1995-2010 as Head of Security and Profit & Loss Manager. In 2010 Bruce went into permanent retirement along with his loving wife.
Bruce enjoyed many things, but his favorites were photography, guns, reading, fishing, watching drag racing and spending time with his family and friends, especially his best friend/granddaughter Dana.
Bruce is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Jo Ann (Skertich) Perisho; his two children Melissa Perisho (Valparaiso) and Robert Perisho (South Bend); his only granddaughter aka 'BFF' Dana Perisho-Day (Valparaiso) and his furry four-legged companion Bunkie; one brother Michael 'Mick' Perisho (Texas); three sisters-in-law Rosalie Skertich-Bobby (Schererville), Ramona Skertich (Mark Larimore) (Frankfort, IN) and Donna Skertich (Muster). His nephew Joseph E. Skertich (Crown Point). His two nieces Tricia A. Wallace (Texas) and Stephanie A. Skertich (California).
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Rose Perisho; in-laws Joseph and Ann Skertich; brother-in-law Joseph Skertich, Jr. and nephew Matthew James Skertich.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM at FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME, 621 S. Halleck St, DeMotte, IN 46310, the Rosary will be recited at 3:45 PM on Wednesday, also please join the family at 7:00 PM on Wednesday to have a small toast for Bruce as they celebrate his life and memory. A funeral mass will be said on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 11:00 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 334 15th Street, SW DeMotte, IN 46310 with Father Dennis Faker officiating, an Air Force Salute and luncheon will follow. Donations for Bruce can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital and/or University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital. To view the online memorial, please visit www.frazierfuneralhome.net.