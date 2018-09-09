GARY, IN - Bruce Edward Ellis, age 55, of Gary, IN passed away Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary. He is survived by wife, Lynn; daughter, Briana Marrae Ellis; mother, Nona Mitchell; mother-in- law, Margie Tolbert; two sisters-in-law: Valerie (Donald) Cephus and Katrina (Kenyon) Roberson; and a host of other family members and friends. Preceded in death by brother, James Ellis.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3715 Butternut Street, East Chicago, Rev. Dr. James H. Hunter, officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, September 12, 2018, Tabernacle Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 12noon prior to the memorial service.
Mr. Ellis was employed by the City of East Chicago for over 15 years and a veteran of the U.S. Marines. Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Ellis family during their time of loss.