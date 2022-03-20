Dec. 12, 1952 - March 16, 2022

NOBLESVILLE, IN - Bruce Edwards, 69, of Noblesville, Indiana, formerly of Lansing, IL passed away on the 16th of March 2022 after a battle with cancer. Bruce was born on December 12th, 1952 to Richard and Elaine Edwards in Jacksonville, Florida. After Bruce graduated from Thorton Fractional South High School in Lansing, Illinois in 1970, he went on to study pharmacy at Ferris State College in Big Rapids, Michigan graduating in 1975. He started his first job at Chicago Osteopathic Hospital as a pharmacist for 10 years, then went on to Walgreens Pharmacy, where he retired after 37 years in 2015.

In 1971, Bruce met Valerie Sherick of Sauk Village, at a gathering of friends. Bruce and Valerie married on November 8,1975. They were blessed with a son, Richard, on September 6th, 1978.

In 2015, Bruce retired and spent his time playing with his grandchildren, traveling with his wife, fishing, and enjoying the company of family and friends.

Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Richard Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Edwards; son, Richard (Joni) Edwards; grandsons: Jack and Jordan; and granddaughter, Rowan; mother, Elaine Edwards; brothers: Jerry (Janet) Edwards, Curt Edwards (Autumn Bowden); and sister-in-law, Deb (Mark) Hash. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.

Services will be held at Holy Spirit Geist, Fishers, IN, on the 21st of March at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

He was a good man. He loved deeply, and you knew when he cared for you because he showed it. He had a good life. He will be missed. He loved and was loved by many.