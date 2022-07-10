Jan. 6, 1947 - July 7, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Bruce F. Merrick, age 75, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane Merrick; children: Suzanne (Michael) Michalski, Cassandra (James) Schmidt; grandchildren: Randy Merrick, Kaylin (Chris) Kocoj, Nate and Noah Fortener; great-grandchild, Summer Kocoj; oldest brother, Allen (Virginia) Merrick; twin brother, Jerry Merrick; sister, Jeanine (Terry) Shuttz; and many nieces and nephews.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents: Allen and Leah Merrick; children: Amy Merrick and William Fortener.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 pm until time of Funeral Service at 4:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Bruce's name to your favorite charity.

