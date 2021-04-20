VALPARAISO, IN - Bruce George Pillar of Valparaiso, age 68, passed away peacefully at home on April 18, 2021 after spending his whole life having fun.

Bruce loved Beefeaters, his wife, his grandchildren, his daughters and the Elks, in that order. He was great at hosting parties, making dinners, and his (mostly embellished) story telling will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. Bruce discharged himself from the ICU on March 26, 2021, so that he could throw himself a birthday party. His life and his legacy are the epitome of "have fun or die trying."

Bruce graduated Crown Point High School in 1972 (already rocking a combover), and, after a short stint with the Ironworkers, spent his career selling and marketing floor covering, which also involved bossing other people around. When he retired, he became a bus driver for Crown Point Community School Corporation, and, later, Valparaiso Community Schools, where he was called "Bahama Bruce" (although we think that was a self-inflicted nickname) and he was known for his loud, obnoxious, Hawaiian shirts and his backpack full of Jolly Ranchers.

Bruce was active in the Hobart Elks Lodge 1152, and, later, the Valpo Elks Lodge 500, serving as Exalted Ruler of both Lodges. When Bruce was around, the bar was always open, there was always twice as much food as necessary, and he always had the last word.