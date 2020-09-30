Bruce Grimmer

He is survived by his loving wife Kathy Grimmer nee Coda; sons, Ryan (Jill) Grimmer and Chase Grimmer; a brother, Tony Grimmer (late Kathy); and a sister, Pamela (Kevin) Vana; nieces, Kristen (Adam) Brumm, Karrie (Brian) Miller and Danielle Grimmer; and nephew, Austin (Adalita) Grimmer, and their children Colin and Ellie. Also, surviving are his great-nieces and nephews Adalyn, Abby, Vivian, Beau and Nash. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Arlene Grimmer, and his grandson, Jason Grimmer.

He attended Griffith High School and played football and baseball. He graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Tech. After 40 plus years working as a supervisor/manager in the manufacturing industry he retired in 2015. Bruce was an avid Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks fan as well as having a great passion for the game of golf. He also was a great husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle. He and his wife had many great years together. Most importantly, he wanted to spend as much time with his young granddaughters, Hope and Hannah, as possible. He was loyal and caring to all his family and close friends. He and his family spent many vacations in Cocoa Beach, FL, where they made many lifelong friends.