MERRILLVILLE, IN - Bruce H. Schmick, age 70 of Merrillville, died peacefully on Saturday January 25, 2020. Bruce retired from U.S. Steel Corp as an electrician where he was employed for over 40 years.

Bruce enjoyed golf, loved music and had a passion for playing the drums, and his love for animals and nature.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana‚Äôs Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is survived by his wife Leslie of 29 years, son Aaron (Kim) Schmick, one granddaughter Kaitlynn, one sister Billie Faye (George) Brannon and one brother Edward W. (Janet) Schmick.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents William and Sophie Schmick.

Funeral services will be family private with cremation at BURNS FUNERAL HOME in Crown Point and interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens on Friday January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. www.burnsfuneral.com