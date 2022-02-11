WINFIELD, IN - Bruce Howard Downs (76), of Winfield, Indiana, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL on June 19, 1946 to Robert and Marie (Mitchell) Downs. Bruce served in the United States Army as an Intelligence Specialist supporting the 8th Radio Research Field Station during the Vietnam War. He also served as a general contractor supporting numerous housing projects in the South Chicago/Northwestern Indiana region.