June 19, 1946 - Jan. 6, 2022
WINFIELD, IN - Bruce Howard Downs (76), of Winfield, Indiana, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL on June 19, 1946 to Robert and Marie (Mitchell) Downs. Bruce served in the United States Army as an Intelligence Specialist supporting the 8th Radio Research Field Station during the Vietnam War. He also served as a general contractor supporting numerous housing projects in the South Chicago/Northwestern Indiana region.
Bruce is survived by his brother, Michael (Karen) Downs; his son, Christopher (Bethany)Downs; his daughter Amanda (Jeff Suender) Downs Suender; and two grandchildren: Clayton and Mitchell Downs.
There are no formal services planned. Per Bruce's request, memorials may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars online at VFW.org