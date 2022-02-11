 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bruce Howard Downs

  • 0
Bruce Howard Downs

June 19, 1946 - Jan. 6, 2022

WINFIELD, IN - Bruce Howard Downs (76), of Winfield, Indiana, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL on June 19, 1946 to Robert and Marie (Mitchell) Downs. Bruce served in the United States Army as an Intelligence Specialist supporting the 8th Radio Research Field Station during the Vietnam War. He also served as a general contractor supporting numerous housing projects in the South Chicago/Northwestern Indiana region.

Bruce is survived by his brother, Michael (Karen) Downs; his son, Christopher (Bethany)Downs; his daughter Amanda (Jeff Suender) Downs Suender; and two grandchildren: Clayton and Mitchell Downs.

There are no formal services planned. Per Bruce's request, memorials may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars online at VFW.org

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: European countries that are open to US tourists

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts