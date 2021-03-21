Bruce K. (Boo Boo) Garrett, Sr.

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Bruce K. Garrett, Sr. (Boo Boo), age 65, of Cedar Lake, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. Survived by wife Kim Garrett; three daughters: Kelly (Jim) Whittaker, Rachael (Eric) Andersen, Heather Rebenack; son: Bruce Garrett, Jr.; seven grandchildren: Mackenzie, Blake, Annelise, Isaac, Jameson, Olivia, and Addilyn; and brothers: Jeff Garrett, Marc (Mary) Vajdich, and Scott (Marie) Chandler; sisters: Pam (Aric) Samuelson and Amy (Howard) Marburger. He was preceded in death by his mother Katherine L. Smith, father Gerald Garrett, and brother John M. Vajdich.

He was a loving husband, father, Papa, and friend. Bruce enjoyed playing horseshoes, fishing, and cheering on the Cubs and Bears. Bruce was a hard worker who worked for The Laborers Union, Local 81, since 1985 before retiring in 2009. After retirement, he spent 12 years working for Nagle Pumps, Inc. He cherished his family and friends at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2529 in Cedar Lake.

Following cremation, the family will host a celebration of life at the Eagles in Cedar Lake, at a later date. View the obituary online at: SouthshoreCremation.com.