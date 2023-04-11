GREENVILLE, KY - Bruce L. Brown age 78 of Greenville, died on April 7, 2023 at his residence. He was born on December 8, 1944 in Muhlenberg County. He worked in various locations in Northwest Indiana and Chicago after moving back to Kentucky he worked as a Correctional Officer at Greenriver Correctional Complex. He was also a veteran of the United States Army. Bruce enjoyed entertaining family and friends with his quick wit and sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh and he loved to laugh - He had more laugh lines than most and the family was blessed to see them crinkle in his last days. In his younger days he enjoyed Motorcycling but now looked forward to being on a riding mower for hours and then sitting in the backyard listening to music and admiring his hard work and nature in all its glory. He was amused by the antics of the family dog, Harley and that affection was returned. Though he lost his ability to speak in his final months he would still amuse the medical staff and family and friends with his facial expressions, Gestures and mouthing words. He counted his blessings often and prayed daily for the people he loved. he was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and his three brothers Bobby, Buddy and Barry Brown.