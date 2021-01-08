Bruce L. Woods
MERRILLVILLE, IN — Bruce L. Woods, 78, of Merrillville, passed away on January 5, 2021.
He was a graduate of Merrillville HS class of 1960. He worked at Gary National Bank and attended IUN in Gary. He served in the U.S. Army and then taught at Merrillville High School for almost 30 years.
He served on the following: president of the Lake Court House Foundation, Lake County Historical Society, curator and director of Lake County Historical Society, Old Homestead Preservation Society, Crown Point Historic Preservation Commission, Merrillville Education Foundation, Merrillville Classroom Teachers Association, Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees, Lt. Gov. Calumet Division of Kiwanis, Merrillville, Gary, and Hammond Kiwanis, Scholarship scoring for Crown Point Community Foundation, Times Editorial Advisory Board, Association of Indiana Museums, Lake Michigan Coastal Advisory, Appointed County Historian, County Historian Preservationist.
Bruce received the Legacy of Foundation Volunteer of the Year Award and the Indiana Historical Society's Hubert Hawkin's History Award, and volunteered at Harbor Light Hospice and Merrillville and Hobart Meals on Wheels. While teaching high school, he directed plays and was faculty advisor for the yearbook and newspaper. As an adult, he acted in numerous plays and performed in musicals and sang in the church choir in high school.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Bartlett and Hazel Woods. He is survived by his brothers, Bill and Jerry Woods, and sister, Pat (Woods) Carroll.
Visitation will be held on Monday January 11, 2021, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Historic Maplewood, Crown Point.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lake County Historical Museum, 1 Courthouse Square, Suite 205, Crown Point, IN. 46307. Masks and social distancing are required and funeral will be livestreamed. www.burnsfuneral.com