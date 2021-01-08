Bruce L. Woods

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Bruce L. Woods, 78, of Merrillville, passed away on January 5, 2021.

He was a graduate of Merrillville HS class of 1960. He worked at Gary National Bank and attended IUN in Gary. He served in the U.S. Army and then taught at Merrillville High School for almost 30 years.

He served on the following: president of the Lake Court House Foundation, Lake County Historical Society, curator and director of Lake County Historical Society, Old Homestead Preservation Society, Crown Point Historic Preservation Commission, Merrillville Education Foundation, Merrillville Classroom Teachers Association, Lake County Public Library Board of Trustees, Lt. Gov. Calumet Division of Kiwanis, Merrillville, Gary, and Hammond Kiwanis, Scholarship scoring for Crown Point Community Foundation, Times Editorial Advisory Board, Association of Indiana Museums, Lake Michigan Coastal Advisory, Appointed County Historian, County Historian Preservationist.