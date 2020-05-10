Bruce Matthew (Jakov) James

He is survived by his wife, Beverly James; siblings, David (Isabel), Paul (Carolyn), Tom, and Claudia (Robert) Pisowicz; many nieces; great nephew and Godson, Anthony Jacobs; great nephew, Leo Richardson and cousin, Michael.

Bruce was born June 22, 1952 in East Chicago, IN to the late Matthew and Dolores Jakov and was a 1970 graduate of Hammond Morton High School. Bruce attended Indiana University, Bloomington. He retired from Indiana Laborers Local 41 after more than 25 years of service. On October 6, 2001, he married the love of his life, Beverly Baacke, and together they enjoyed 33 years.