In Memory of Bruce Perisho Happy 2nd Father's Day in Heaven. We miss you today as much as the day you left. Even though you are no longer with us, the wonderful memories of you help carry us through on special days like this & everyday in between. You showed us what it means to be a wonderful Dad & Papa. You showed us the true meaning of the word HERO. You will ALWAYS BE OUR HERO. We love and miss you. Until we meet again. Loving you more & most, Cookie, Missy, Robert, Dana & Bunky